Pomona wrestling dominant in triangular with Valor Christian, Ralston Valley

The defending 5A champion Panthers defeated the Eagles and Mustangs on Thursday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — No surprise here -- Pomona wrestling is a force to be reckoned with yet again.

The Panthers, who have won four out of the past five state championship team titles, have returned to defend their crown as the top-ranked team in Class 5A.

Pomona got its first taste of in-state competition on Thursday night at Ralston Valley High School, as the Mustangs hosted the Panthers and Valor Christian for a triangular meet.

Valor Christian edged Ralston Valley 39-33 in the first dual of the night. The Eagles then faced Pomona, which the Panthers dominated 79-0.

All but one of Pomona's matches in that dual were won by pin.

The Panthers currently have four No. 1-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes, according to On The Mat -- Daniel Cardenas, 145; Gage Bernall, 160; Roman Cruz, 182; and Franklin Cruz, 195.

