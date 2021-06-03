Pomona sweeps Day 1 of regional wrestling

The Panthers boasted regional champions in all seven weight classes that wrestled Friday.

ARVADA, Colo. — Seven weight classes wrestled Friday in the opening day of regional tournaments. The Pomona Panthers boasted all seven champions atop the podium.

Not bad, eh?

The defending Class 5A champs hosted the Day 1 of the Region 1 tournament on Friday. The Panthers have a dominant lead in the team scores with 167 points -- more than 93 points ahead of next-closest Denver East.

Weights 106 pounds through 145 competed Friday. The next seven (152-285) will follow on Saturday.

Pomona's regional champions include: Mark Cardenas (106); Jeremiah Steele (113); Jakob Romero (120); Elijah Olguin (126); Josiah Parsons (132); Dante Hutchings (138); and Daniel Cardenas (145).

