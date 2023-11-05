Pomona's Emma Stutzman wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

The senior broke her own record at the Jeffco League Championships

ARVADA, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain is reserved for the absolute best of the best.

That's why Emma Stutzman now owns one.

The Pomona senior has been burning around the track for years, and the senior just broke her own record at the Jeffco League Championships in the 1600. By an incredible eight seconds.

No other runner was close to challenging Emma who finished her four laps in 4:50.

Scotty Gange surprised Stutzman at the Jeffco League MVP Luncheon in front of the many other star athletes, with Emma playing the role as swagmaster!

Watch the surprise above!

CONGRATS 🎉 to @EmmaStutzman7 of @AthleticsPomona for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain as our Colorado HS athlete of the week 🥇 😆



We surprised the track star at the @JeffcoAthletics MVP Luncheon this morning 😎⭐️ #9sports pic.twitter.com/4ghL6OU8pj — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) May 10, 2023

