Prep Rally Honor Roll (4/19/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media.

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Platte Valley's Devyn Lauer-Duarte wins 100-meter dash at Pomona Invitational

Dawson School's Conor Wolf hits inside-the-park home run

Columbine's Jack Read scores game-winning goal in overtime

Ralston Valley's Sophia Sabus scores goal off corner kick

Cherry Creek's Riley Stewart sets meet record in 1600 (4:48)

