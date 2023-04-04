Prep Rally Honor Roll: April 4

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!
The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!
This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:
- Adams 12 volleyball's Rafael Urbina sets Teague Casey up with one-handed floater
- Legacy's Kendall Rippley wins the race for the loose ball and dishes inside to Katey Beaver to bury the score
- Rocky Mountain's Christian Wood blasts a long home run
- ThunderRidge's Rocquette Allen breaks out behind-the-back trick pass to Riley Rivera for goal
- Columbine's Cruz Maynes nails the 85-yard buzzer-beater goal to win the game
