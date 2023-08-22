Prep Rally Honor Roll (8/22/23)

Watch the best moments of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Denver East's Landen Holloway lays down big hit

Denver East's Elijah West breaks off touchdown run

Ralston Valley's Liam Beattie jukes defender on way to TD

Chatfield's Jake Jones scrambles and throws touchdown pass

Ralston Valley's Jack Wagner reels in game-sealing interception

