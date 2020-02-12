Prep Rally Honor Roll (12/1/20)

Check out the top plays of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.

5. We're off and running in this week's Honor Roll! Limon junior Jeremiah Leeper gets some great blocks, gets outside, and goes completely untouched for the 60-yard touchdown.

4. Another long one -- Loveland senior Zack Rakowsky hits a wide-open hole through the middle and cashes in a 73-yard touchdown.

3. Time's ticking to zeros. Cherry Creek's Julian Hammond III throws up a prayer, and Chase Penry answers it! 45 yards through the air.

2. A mishandled snap turns to opportunity for Valor Christian! Luke Meyer scoops it up and has nothing but end zone in front of him.

1. Our No. 1 team won't have the chance to take home the title, but they'll have the chance to take home the Honor Roll. Dakota Ridge junior Dante Capolungo fields this punt on his own 13, rushes down the sideline and takes it to the house!

>>VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PLAY BELOW!

