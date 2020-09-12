Prep Rally Honor Roll (12/8/20)

Check out the top plays of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.

5. This team is no stranger to the title game. Limon's Kory Tacha opens up the scoring with a 77-yard rushing touchdown only three minutes into the 1A state championship game. It was part of his game MVP campaign.

4. This one comes in crunch time of the 3A championship. Durango quarterback Jordan Woolverton throws a beautiful pass to Gage Mestas, who beats the defender over the top and he's gone!

3. No. 3 goes to Cherry Creek's number 3. A direct snap to Myles Purchase, and the contact at the line of scrimmage doesn't matter! He goes the other way and scores his second of the 5A title game.

2. Sedgwick County was scoring on all phases in the 8-man championship game, including this top play. Terrance Heath gets the scoop and gets the score in route to a 6th-straight state title.

1. Our top play was a back-breaker! Lamar facing third down in the 2A championship, only trailing one score. Eaton's Brogan Barr wont let them get it! He picks the pass and brings it back 50 yards to the house.

>>VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PLAY BELOW!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.