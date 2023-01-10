Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/10/23)

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Smoky Hill's Jaylen Brown pulls off 360 dunk

Douglas County's Cassidy Green crosses up defender and nails long 3-pointer

Mead's Tucker Mills, Dom McLawrence and Joe Marchus combine for ferocious blocks

Regis Jesuit's Michael Manville scores game-winning hockey goal

Eagle Ridge Academy's Peyton Torres hits Kairen Allen for alley-oop off the backboard

