Prep Rally Honor Roll (6/1/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!
The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!
In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media.
This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:
- Northfield girls soccer caps off undefeated season with 4A state championship
- Cheyenne Mountain's Stefan Dingbaum scores on shovel shot in state title game
- Kent Denver defends 3A girls soccer crown with another state championship
- Arapahoe's Finn Hauhuth leads Warriors to 5A boys lacrosse championship with four goals
- Grandview's Naomi Clark records second-half hat trick in 5A girls soccer championship game
>>CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE!
VOTING ENDS SATURDAY AT NOON
