Prep Rally Honor Roll (6/8/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media.

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Limon's Trey Hines hits bases-clearing triple to lead Badgers to 2A baseball championship

St Mary's Academy's Maddy Bante leads Wildcats to back-to-back 3A girls golf titles with first individual championship in program history

University's Greg Garza and River Jackson turn impressive double play off the foot

Loveland's Katelyn Lehigh captures back-to-back 5A girls golf state championships

Broomfield's Camden Ross and Gavin Speirs come in clutch to win 5A baseball championship

