Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/17/20)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!
We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.
5. This week's Honor Roll starts with some appreciation for the receivers. Brighton's Nate Griffeth airs it out, and Eli Bowman wins the hands battle in the end zone!
4. Eaglecrest's Khalil Howard throws a dart right to... well...Cherry Creek's Henry Lamar, and he takes this house call 77 yards back for the score.
3. Another pick-six, but this one took some juggling. Ralston Valley's Cole Kumpf intercepts Ethan Cook off the tipped pass by Will Lester.
2. Pomona's Dominick Nichols fields this punt on his own 40, makes five defenders miss, then is on his way to a 60-yard return touchdown.
1. We've never seen anything like No. 1. Horizon quarterback Xavier Harris, looking like Kyler Murray, steps up -- then spins away before letting it fly! He hits Blake Kramer for a 52 yard score.
