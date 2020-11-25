Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/24/20)

Check out the top plays of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.

5. Pomona's Dominick Nichols disappears into the pile, but the magician ends up on the other side and cashes in the end zone!

4. Another masterful running performance. Legend's Bryce Vaz breaks tackles and runs 65 yards for the touchdown -- one of six on the day!

3. Palmer's Nate Randle extends one hand and reels in the touchdown grab. What a beauty!

2. This one was a game-changer. Roosevelt's Clayton Robinson blocks an extra point, and his team goes on to win on a walk-off field goal!

1. Our top play took concentration. Loveland's Austin Bierhaus tips this ball up to himself, goes behind the receiver's back, and finishes the interception before hitting the ground!

>>VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PLAY BELOW!

