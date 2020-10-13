Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/13/20)

Check out the top plays of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. IT may just end up on the Honor Roll.

5. We start out on the diamond. Cherokee Trail's Kelsey Bell lays it all out for this grab, flips it to Ryleigh Cruz for one and Abigail Rupeka seals the double play in the Class 5A state championship game.

4. Across the parking lot in the 4A title game, Holy Family's Abby Edwards leaves no doubt that her Tigers will take home the trophy. She sends this one packing with extra postage...a grand slam in the biggest game!

3. To the gridiron for No. 3. Tied at 14-all, Highlands Ranch kicker Andy Thompson seals the win with the 52-yard walk-off winner!

2. Eaglecrest's Seyi Oladipo takes this kickoff right to the house. But get this... he did it twice in the same game!

1. But it's hard to top this house call. Our top play takes us to Green Mountain.

It's a punt return fielded by Darius Padilla. He hands it over to Reed Nixon...but wait...that's not it! Jose Luis Cedillo gets the ball and he does the rest! A full team effort to put the Rams in the win column.

