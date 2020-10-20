Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/20/20)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!
We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.
5. Our Honor Roll starts at the cross country championships. Kidus Begashaw takes the Class 2A boys individual title with a time of 16:17.8. It is the first state title ever won by anyone from the Lotus School for the Excellence.
4. Grandview's Evan Johnson fields a kickoff at the 10-yard line and no one lays a hand on No. 10 the rest of the way! A 90-yard touchdown return.
3. This is a wild one: Erie quarterback Blake Barnett keeps it, the ball is ripped out and watch as it ricochets into Eli Hubert's hands! He takes it back for the Silver Creek touchdown.
2. Same game, different side for No. 2. Erie's John Pastore rips the ball right out of the quarterback's hands and runs it in for a big-boy touchdown
1. Our No. 1 play goes to the state's number one runner. Cherry Creek's Parker Wolfe set the new course record at state with a time of 15:10.4, beating Valor Christian's Cole Sprout by two seconds.
