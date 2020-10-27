Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/27/20)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!
We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.
Defense and special teams dominate this week's Honor Roll.
5. Eaglecrest's Langston Williams is the only man in the area. He picks the pass and returns it more than 60 yards for the touchdown!
4. Legacy's Mason Dickerson fields a rolling punt at the 40-yard line. He escapes a crowd of Prairie View tacklers and cashes in for six on the touchdown!
3. Poudre back to punt, Rocky Mountain back to score. The block is swallowed up by Nate Hodges for the touchdown!
2. This is a wild one. The Fossil Ridge ball is tipped by Fairview's Blake Berdan, which is kept up by Grant Page...and finally caught by Alec Duggan!
1. Our No. 1 play is special, even for special teams.
Pomona senior Joevannie Rosales joined the Panthers off of the soccer team just three weeks ago. He kicks this one 40 yards through the uprights for the first-ever walkoff field goal in team history.
>>CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE TOP PLAY!
RELATED: Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/25/20)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.