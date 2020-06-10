Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/6/20)

Check out the top plays of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — The Honor Roll returns with a smash!

Check out our top five softball plays from this past week and vote for your favorite. And a reminder if you catch an amazing play or performance, send it in to sports@news.com for a chance to be featured on the Honor Roll!

5. Holy Family's Abby Edwards kisses this one goodbye -- A huge solo home run. That was all part of a 12-run inning for the Tigers in a dominant win over league rival Mead.

4. A huge defensive play for Denver South. Abigail Slater dives from first to snag a very short pop up out of the air in the Rebels' win over Denver North.

3. More defensive gems coming from Columbine Maddy McLean flashes leather, Payton Bodie tags first and they get the double play.

2. A two-run shot, this one from D'Evelyn starting pitcher Avery Garbarek. She sends this deep to right field -- that's gone -- in the Jaguars' win over Conifer.

1. Nothing topped this play.

Final game of the season, final play of the season. Northfield pitcher Aiyana Cordero at the plate sends it out for a walk-off! She sends Northfield to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Those are our top plays, now it's your turn! The winner will be revealed in the Sunday morning Prep Rally.

>>VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE TOP PLAY BELOW!

