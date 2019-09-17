DENVER — We're off and running this week with a quarterback keeper in the No. 5 spot. Regis Jesuit signal caller Nicco Marchiol calls his own number and he takes it 28 yards to the house. Marchiol puts his team up 28-0 en route to a 49-14 win over Highlands Ranch.

Our No. 4 highlight takes us to the courts. The final set from #3 Legend, taking on #10 Eagle Crest. Rylie Kadel with the kill to end all kills! We hope Savannah Holt is doing alright after that play. Legend takes this one 3-sets-to-one.

Let's go to the diamond for our No. 3 play. A big day for Lauren Schneider at the plate. None bigger than her solo shot to left field. Take a bow, Lauren! She hit in two more RBI on a double later in the game. Her Sabercats beat Cherokee Trail 6-2.

Our game of the week this past week took us to Arapahoe vs Heritage, and it's easy to see why with our No. 2 play. Second quarter, it's a tip drill! Xavier Harrell comes up with it. He gives a good stiff arm and shakes some defenders for the 30 yard pick six. Arapahoe wins this one 9-7.

Our chosen No. 1 play is also an interception, but this one is more miraculous! The Horizon quarterback eyes Keaton Pfeifer, he tips it up, thinks comes back down with it, no! It lands on top of Hunter Wilson and he secures it!

VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2kpnCT5.