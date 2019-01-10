DENVER — Let's kick things off with our number five play. Fairview's Jake Maurek lines up for the penalty kick, buries it in the back of the net. He's just flipping out over that goal, celebrates with a back flip!

Our number four play comes from Eaglecrest. Langston T Williams puts his body on the line with this blocked punt. He scoops it up and takes it to the house with the track lean. Williams also had a pick six in this game.

Let's go to the diamond for number three. Golden's Kenzie Middleton has the bases loaded--now they're emptied! Middleton hits a grand slam for her second long-ball of the game.

Back to the gridiron for number two. Fort Collins quarterback Hayden Iverson throws from his own 35 and connects with Josh Leone. Leone throws the stiff arm and cashes in. The 4A Lambkins come from behind to win their first game over 5A Poudre.

Our top play is really five plays in one. Cherokee Trail hit not one, not two, not three, not even four home runs. No, the Cougars knocked out five-consecutive home runs as a part of a 10-run third inning! Hunter Gilbreath, Kelsey Bell, Cheyenne Asborn, Abby Rupeka, and Jenna Medhus were the heroes in this one.

If you're having trouble seeing the poll, click here.