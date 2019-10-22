DENVER — This week's Honor Roll starts on the court with a punishing spike from Cherokee Trail's Amaya Messier for one of her ten kills on the evening.

A tricky start to number four. The hand-off to Chatfield's Daniel Nickels -- nope! He airs it down field to Mason Lowe! No one's around him! 58-yards on the flea flicker.

Our number three play is really two plays. Legacy's Joey Joiner goes around the keeper to force overtime, but he needed more. In double overtime, it was Joiner again with the ankle-breaker, and he scores the game-winner.

Number two comes in desperation time. Far Northeast facing 4th down with 30 seconds left in the game. James Aryeetey takes the snap, throws up a prayer, and it's answered by Ray Butler for the touchdown and the win!

Another last minute play for our number one spot. Braycen Buxman fields a kickoff and looks like Desean Jackson in his prime. He goes right through the numbers and runs it 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Resurrection Christian calls game!

