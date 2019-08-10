DENVER — This week's Honor Roll starts with our backs against the wall. Early on Erie has 4th and 13, but that's no problem for Gavin Mendoza. He airs it out and Grayson Scheneback ends up underneath of it in the end zone.

To the diamond for number 4. Chatfield softball hits not one, but two long-balls back to back! Pitcher Isabelle DiNapoli and Kailey Horton play catch with the fan in the outfield, en route to an 11-0 shutout over Pomona.

Our number 3 play didn't take long to get underway. Opening kickoff to Liberty's Malachi Salius, and he's off to the races! He takes this ball right up the gut, and I'm not sure that he's ever touched!

To the pitch for number 2. 30 seconds into overtime, the Golden Demons take a free kick into the box and Josh Colin redirects it in with the header for the game winner!

Our top play maker was responsible for a lot of plays this weekend. Aidan Atkinson hits Grant Page for his seventh touchdown pass of the night, eclipsing 100 career touchdown passes, good enough for fifth all time in the state.

