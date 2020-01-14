DENVER — We start on the courts in this week's Honor Roll. Grandview works the ball out to Tomia Johnson, and she hits from way downtown! That would be good from beyond the college line.

Same school on the boys side for number four. Grandview senior Caleb McGill throws down the one-handed slam.

Columbine's Luke O'Brien will use two hands for number three. O'brien gets out on the breakaway and leaves no doubt with the dunk.

To the ice for number two. Heritage's Daragnon Barson has his stick held but still gets this puck back to Jakob Boos for the one-timer!

The number one play is a beauty of a sequence. Mead's JP Shiers gets the block at one end and he sends it down court to Elijah Knudsen. Knudsen throws up a lob, and Trey Ward throws down the oop!

