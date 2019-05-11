DENVER — Our Honor Roll starts with our number five play. Cherokee Trail's Jayden Lavigne throws the home run ball for Torrey Sanders! He sheds a bunch of tackles and scores the 45-yard touchdown in a 29-point comeback.

To number four for the only score in this game. If it's going to be the only points, Broomfield goes for style points. River Juarez takes the pitch and makes a move around the outside and he's gone for 52 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

To the pitch for number three. Erie and Pueblo West soccer locked in overtime of the first playoff round. Tigers' Jeff Fitzjohn centers to Grady Wolver, who puts it top-shelf for the game winner with only 10 seconds remaining in the first OT period. Erie wins 3-2.

Back to Cherokee Trail for number two, only this time they're on the wrong side of a top play. Eaglecrest blocks the punt! They may have knocked over the punter, but it's a no-call, and it's picked up by Jaereon Carlis for the touchdown!

A clean hit for number one. Cherry Creek with a high snap on the punt and Cade Bruckman gets goes right through the line! Colton Martin scoops it up before the goal line and takes it in for the Grandview touchdown!

