DENVER — We've got a slam dunk of an honor roll this week, and we start with ThunderRidge's Tommy Crawford. Two hands for safety!

To state football, this one resembles a Philly special. A double-reverse from Broomfield ends up in the hands of Trey Ortega -- the longest play of the day, leads to the only points of the day for the Eagles.

Watch this play from James Walker II. The Cherry Creek back takes the handoff to the near pylon…reaches around it…he's in for the touchdown!

Back to the 4A game for No. 2, but this time it's Pine Creek making the big play. Eddie Kyle with the house call and the win.

Back to the court for the top play. Just 1.4 seconds on the clock for Riverdale Ridge when Angelo Trujillo gets the inbound and heaves this one to beat the first-quarter buzzer!

Those are our top plays, now it's your turn. VOTE for your favorite below: