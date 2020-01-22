This week's honor roll starts off with a slam. Cherry Creek's Sebastian Cole with the steal at one end, and the one-handed jam at the other.

No time to waste for No. 4. Off the inbound, Rangeview's Cade

Palmer throws up the alley... Obi Agbim is there for the oop!

Time's running down for Holy Family in the first half. Dylan Sanders heaves it up from half-court -- and it banks in for the buzzer beater!

A clutch buzzer beater for No. 2. Chatfield in overtime, clock winding down.... Carson Childs for three--that's a walk-off!

But our top play comes from Horizon. Michael Gaccetta, a wrestler with Down syndrome gets the pin over Jackson Fuller on his 15th birthday.