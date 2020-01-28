DENVER — No time to waste in this week's Honor Roll. Final seconds of the first half for Regis Jesuit girls, as Jada Moore grabs the rebound. She puts it up and runs right into the locker room. No more to see here!

Double-take for number four. Smoky Hill's Quinton Rock hits the three. Then, on the ensuing drive, the Arapahoe pass is picked off by DeAngelo Horn like a safety. He throws the long ball down court for Rock, the stop, pop, and drop for another three! Two triples in 11 seconds for the Buffaloes.

Number three takes us to Platte Valley. Last chance here with the game tied. Off the inbound, the Broncos draw up a perfect play, and drop in a perfect triple to beat the buzzer.

Another game-winner for number two, but this one comes in overtime. Skyline trails by one point, as Chris Roy throws up a prayer. It's answered! The crowd storms the court in celebration.

Our top play was a tear-jerker. Cody Connelley is a wrestler with cerebral palsy. This past week, the senior won his first match at Elizabeth High School over his own cousin Ryan Connelley.