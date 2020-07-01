DENVER — Our Honor Roll starts as Fort Collins hockey looks to put this game on ice. Bryce Hall flicks a puck from beyond his own blue line over two players and ricochets it back into the empty net.

A dominating play sets the table for No. 4. Mamadou Sow throws a great dime, but 6-foot-9 Lutheran freshman Baye Fall finishes with an even better dunk!

Time's running out for our No. 3 play. Skyline senior Ashayla Powers doesn't even need to cross half-court before she hurls one up to beat the buzzer!

No. 2 takes us to Eaglecrest. We see a beautiful dish from Donovan Stilson to set up the emphatic one-handed dunk from Ty Robinson.

The top play this week is also the top time in his event. Valor Christian sophomore Gavin Sawchuk puts down a time of 6.78 seconds in the 60 meter dash, giving him the fastest high school boys time in the entire country.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BELOW!