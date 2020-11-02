DENVER — This week's Honor Roll starts on the court, where Chaparral's Avery Bang gets the ball inside, drives into the paint, and puts up the reverse layup.

Number four takes us to the final seconds of a tied game. Columbine's Luke O'Brien breaks that with a finish off the glass, but he's not done. Mountain Vista poised for the equalizer, but O'Brien strips the ball on the attempted three as time expires!

Sticking with boys basketball for number three. Grandview's Lian Ramiro drives through the lane, pulls up for the alley, and Caleb McGill slams it down for the oop!

To the ice for number two. Chaparral's JT Waufle warms up the griddle on this one-timer to Jackson Mundell. The wrister goes in top shelf! That's the game winner.

Our top play has an even crazier finish. Rocky Mountain freshman Delaney Matkin takes this one coast to coast. Her first attempt catches iron, but the second one is in as she falls! Talk about clutch.