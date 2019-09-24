We're picking things right back up where we left off last week with another pick-six! This time, it's Cherry Creek's Myles Purchase picking off the pass from Pomona's Brady Ritzmann! Purchase completes the transaction as he takes it in for the score.

Our No. 4 play comes in desperation time. Eaglecrest's Max Marsh throws the deep ball to Ty Robinson. He catches it perfectly, but he's got to go! Steps through one tackle, sheds another, and scores the game winning touchdown!

Our No. 3 three play takes us to field hockey. Regis's Cate Lord gets the ball up top. She delivers not one, but two nutmegs to secure this one! The second redirect goes right through the five-hole for the goal.

Let's kick off our No. 2 play with the opening kick to Lutheran hosting Green Mountain. Lions' return-man Brandon Belgrave fields it at his own 15-yard-line. He cuts to the sideline and goes completely untouched the rest of the way! You need to thank the big boys up front for that. Belgrave finishes with the track lean across the goal line for the 85-yard opening kickoff touchdown.

The top play is truly unbelievable! Horizon's Xavier Sisneros-Barber is positive he has a big sack on this play, but Brent Huber is positive he never touched grass! He rolls out of it and takes off like a gazelle! Pro tip: if you never hear a whistle, you never stop running, and that's what happened here. The touchdown stands!

