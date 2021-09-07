Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/7/21)

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media -- as each like and retweet count toward the vote for play of the week! The winner will be revealed on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange on Sunday morning.

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Wiggins' Mohamed Ibrahim clears the path for TD

Columbine's Seth Cromwell powers his way for long carry

Chaparral's Katie Dalton brings the heat with spike

Douglas County's Chase Nelson goes all out to make catch

ThunderRidge's Alex Christiansen scores 2OT game-winning goal

