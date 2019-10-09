DENVER — High school football once again dominated the 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll play of the week nominees, but it was a star cross-country runner who took home the top honors.

We bounced into the No. 5 play this week. Broomfield football kicker Matthew Eich sent the ball through the uprights on a 48-yard attempt with a little help from the crossbar. The kick helped the No. 4 ranked Eagles maintain the lead in their eventual win over No. 2 ranked Loveland.

Let's give a high five for the number four play. Holy Family quarterback Calahan Carter through a floater to the back of the end zone, where teammate Braedon Peters snagged the one-handed touchdown grab. The Tigers shut out Glenwood Springs in their Friday night match-up.

You couldn't ask for a better start for this week's No. 3 play. Pomona's Jack Pospisil fielded the opening kickoff against Bear Creek, and rushed it 98-yards to the end zone in the Panther's big win over Bear Creek.

We returned to Broomfield for the No. 2 play this week, but this time, we went to the soccer pitch. Gustavo Gutierrez spun his way to the goal, before burying his shot past the opposing keeper. Gutierrez had two goals in the fourth-ranked Eagles victory.

But this week's top play belonged to a familiar name. Valor Christian star runner Cole Sprout is the top ranked high school runner in the country, and he proved why at the Liberty Bell meet. Sprout posted a time of 14:38 in the 5k event, the fastest time for any high school runner in the U.S. this year for the race.

VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2lN0nTm.