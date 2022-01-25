Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/25/22)

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media.

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Monarch’s Caroline Walley hits game winning lay-up

Erie’s Brendan Young uses the speed on the mat

Green Mountain’s Oliver Sears goes behind the back twice for a score

University’s Taryn Kravig hits 2 game winning shots

Legacy’s Jack DeBell drains a game winning three in front of entire school

>>CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE!