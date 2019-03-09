DENVER — The start of the 2019 high school fall sports season is upon us, as student-athletes in ten sports (cross country, field hockey, boys' golf, gymnastics, boys' soccer, softball, spirit, boys' tennis and volleyball) kicked off competition across the state this past week. While many teams participated in their first games this year, the athletes looked like they were already in mid-season form.

Setting the pace at this week's number five play was Legend High School football. Connor Eise rushed 96-yards to the end zone to help the Titans take down No. 3 ranked Ponderosa.

The defense stepped up big for this week's number four play. Eaglecrest football's Majd Barakat stripped the ball from the Falcons' QB, and rushed it into the end zone for a score.

Number three came just in the 'Nicco' of time. With three minutes to play and trailing four points to Pomona, Regis Jesuit sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol and Jackson Connelly connected for an 80-yard touchdown. No. 5 ranked Regis held on to defeat Pomona for an eventual 23-13 win.

Our number two play was all about teamwork in the huge rivalry showdown between Fairview and Boulder football. Fairview's Devynn Holly got stripped by the Boulder defense, but his teammate Grant Page was there for clean up duty. He scooped and scored the ball for his third touchdown of the night.

But this week's top play will flip you upside down. Loveland soccer's David Pettit buried a bicycle kick in his team's 5-0 shutout win over Stargate.

VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2lC2Qj2.