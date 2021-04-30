Pueblo East wins 1st ever sanctioned Unified Bowling championship

The Eagle took first at the inaugural unified bowling state championships, while Pueblo Central placed second.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It was a Pueblo party at the inaugural CHSAA sanctioned unified bowling state championships.

Pueblo East claimed the first-ever team title at AMF Belleview Lanes in Englewood, while crosstown school Pueblo Central finished runner-up.

East scored 431 total pins, while Central was second with 389.

The day finished with a champion but was filled with excitement, loud cheers and support for all nine teams bowling.

Joy, hugs and high-fives filled the lanes in the inaugural CHSAA sanctioned state tournament.

The event was made possible by CHSAA as well as Special Olympics Colorado.

The student-athletes enjoyed a wonderful day that meant much more to them than just a few spares and strikes.

"It's just so breathtaking, it's a life experience that I will never forget. So much has happened today and it's a really special day for me," Diego Anaya, a bowler from Pueblo East noted after winning the first-ever state championship.

