Pueblo South wins the unified bowling state championship on a day full of action for 12 schools

The Colts claimed the second unified bowling state championship title on Friday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another state championship is in the books!

Pueblo South won the second-ever unified bowling state championship at AMF Belleview Lanes on Friday afternoon.

The Colts claimed the championship with 415 points, 60 more than runner-up Windsor. It is the second-straight year a Pueblo team has been crowned champion after Pueblo East won the inaugural event last year.

Pueblo was third with 333 points, Silver Creek was fourth (313), Pueblo East finished fifth (300), Eaglecrest sixth (288), Northridge seventh (273), Rangeview eighth (262), Frederick ninth (243), Legend 10th (239), Brighton 11th (232) and Skyline 12th (177).

The sport of unified bowling continues to grow, expanding from 15 teams in Colorado last season to 27 this season.

