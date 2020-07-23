Q&A with CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green

Arielle Orsuto sat down with the CHSAA Commissioner for an update about the decision on high school sports for 2020-21.

DENVER — The return of high school sports in Colorado still remains unclear.

Some states have canceled or postponed their fall seasons, while others plan to move ahead as planned. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is still working toward a decision concerning 2020-21, especially the upcoming fall season.

Arielle Orsuto sat down (virtually) with CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green for an update.

Watch the full, unedited version of the interview above and tune into the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning for more coverage.