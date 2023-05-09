Ralston Valley soccer shuts out Denver East

The Mustangs blanked the Angels 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — One goal was all the Ralston Valley boys soccer team needed to come away with the victory Tuesday (September 5) night.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in this week's MaxPreps rankings, shut out Denver East 1-0 at All City Stadium thanks to a goal by senior captain Ryan Mann.

After a scoreless first half, Mann found the back of the net in the 74th minute on a penalty kick.

Ralston Valley remains undefeated (4-0-1 overall) with the win, while Denver East falls to 1-2.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n