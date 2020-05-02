ARVADA, Colo. — National Signing Day was a big deal at Ralston Valley this year.

The Mustangs had 18 student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play at the next level in their 2020 class, the most in school history.

Those included:

Billy Wall, Whitman College (baseball)

Parker Dorrance, Northeast Community College (baseball)

Payton Roberts, University of Idaho (diving)

Ben Takata, Colorado School of Mines (football)

Braden Siders, University of Wyoming (football)

Caleb Rillos, Air Force Academy (football)

Chase Wilson, Colorado State University (football)

JJ Galbreath, University of South Dakota (football)

Mitchell Morehead, Colorado School of Mines (football)

Walker Brickle, Colorado State University (football)

Kaleb Tischler, South Dakota School of Mines (football)

Ben Lenahan, Whitman College (golf)

Alex Jacobs, Hastings College (soccer)

Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa University (swimming)

Paul Stone, Midland College (swimming)

Tanner Lallman, University of the Southwest (volleyball)

Riley Dmytriw, Colorado Christian University (XC/track)

Ellie Schweiker, Rice University (XC/track)

Watch the extended video above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

