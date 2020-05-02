ARVADA, Colo. — National Signing Day was a big deal at Ralston Valley this year.

The Mustangs had 18 student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play at the next level in their 2020 class, the most in school history.

Those included:

  • Billy Wall, Whitman College (baseball)
  • Parker Dorrance, Northeast Community College (baseball)
  • Payton Roberts, University of Idaho (diving)
  • Ben Takata, Colorado School of Mines (football)
  • Braden Siders, University of Wyoming (football)
  • Caleb Rillos, Air Force Academy (football)
  • Chase Wilson, Colorado State University (football)
  • JJ Galbreath, University of South Dakota (football)
  • Mitchell Morehead, Colorado School of Mines (football)
  • Walker Brickle, Colorado State University (football)
  • Kaleb Tischler, South Dakota School of Mines (football)
  • Ben Lenahan, Whitman College (golf)
  • Alex Jacobs, Hastings College (soccer)
  • Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa University (swimming)
  • Paul Stone, Midland College (swimming)
  • Tanner Lallman, University of the Southwest (volleyball)
  • Riley Dmytriw, Colorado Christian University (XC/track)
  • Ellie Schweiker, Rice University (XC/track)

