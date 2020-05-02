ARVADA, Colo. — National Signing Day was a big deal at Ralston Valley this year.
The Mustangs had 18 student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play at the next level in their 2020 class, the most in school history.
Those included:
- Billy Wall, Whitman College (baseball)
- Parker Dorrance, Northeast Community College (baseball)
- Payton Roberts, University of Idaho (diving)
- Ben Takata, Colorado School of Mines (football)
- Braden Siders, University of Wyoming (football)
- Caleb Rillos, Air Force Academy (football)
- Chase Wilson, Colorado State University (football)
- JJ Galbreath, University of South Dakota (football)
- Mitchell Morehead, Colorado School of Mines (football)
- Walker Brickle, Colorado State University (football)
- Kaleb Tischler, South Dakota School of Mines (football)
- Ben Lenahan, Whitman College (golf)
- Alex Jacobs, Hastings College (soccer)
- Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa University (swimming)
- Paul Stone, Midland College (swimming)
- Tanner Lallman, University of the Southwest (volleyball)
- Riley Dmytriw, Colorado Christian University (XC/track)
- Ellie Schweiker, Rice University (XC/track)
Watch the extended video above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll: Plays of the Week (2/4/20)