Ralston Valley girls soccer earns big win over Dakota Ridge

The Mustangs had played close games all season, but looked dominant in a win over the Eagles on Wednesday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley girls soccer team has played a lot of close games so far this season.

Unfortunately, with a record of 1-3, they've been on the wrong end of the final outcome more times than not. That changed on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs looked dominant in a win over Dakota Ridge to inch back closer to .500 on the year. They were up 2-0 at halftime and found the back of the net several more times in the second half to win 7-0.

Junior Saya Sabus had two goals for Ralston Valley and her sister, freshman Sophia, added another.

Dakota Ridge (1-3) will look to rebound next Monday night at Valor Christian while the Mustangs will aim to get to 3-3 against Pomona on the same evening.

