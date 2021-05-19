Ralston Valley girls soccer earns big win over Dakota Ridge

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley girls soccer team has played a lot of close games so far this season.
Unfortunately, with a record of 1-3, they've been on the wrong end of the final outcome more times than not. That changed on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs looked dominant in a win over Dakota Ridge to inch back closer to .500 on the year. They were up 2-0 at halftime and found the back of the net several more times in the second half to win 7-0.
Junior Saya Sabus had two goals for Ralston Valley and her sister, freshman Sophia, added another.
Dakota Ridge (1-3) will look to rebound next Monday night at Valor Christian while the Mustangs will aim to get to 3-3 against Pomona on the same evening.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
