The Ralston Valley Mustangs (3-4) sealed a dominating victory over the No. 4 ranked Monarch Coyotes on Friday night at the Apex Center.

Entering the game the unranked Mustangs were ready to prove that they are a top 10 team in the CHSAA rankings against a top 5 ranked Monarch team.

Ralston Valley scored two goals in the first period and carried over their tenacious offense into the third scoring three more goals including a short-hander.

Mustangs forward Zack Savarise scored two on the night including their 6th and final goal on a wrap-around.

The Coyotes would avoid the shutout late in third on a goal from Caleb Gold; however, Monarch would fall 6-1 on the road.