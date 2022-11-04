Ralston Valley girls soccer shuts out Lakewood

The Mustangs defeated the Tigers 6-0 at the North Area Athletic Complex on Monday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Ralston Valley girls soccer team is six games into the season and has still yet to allow an opposing goal.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 9 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, continued their shutout streak Monday night, blanking previously undefeated Lakewood 6-0 at the North Area Athletic Complex.

Ralston Valley improves to 5-0-1 on the season with the win. The only game the Mustangs haven't won this season was a scoreless tie against No. 6 Mountain Vista on Saturday.

Both Sabus sisters -- Saya and Sophia -- scored second-half goals for Ralston Valley, which has now outscored its opponents 24-0 this season.

The Mustangs next play Chatfield (4-2-1) at home Thursday, while Lakewood (6-1) will look to bounce back at home against Dakota Ridge (4-4) the same day.

