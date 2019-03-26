The Ralston Valley Mustangs survived a late scoring surge from the Legend Titans in a 5A boys lacrosse match-up at the North Area Athletic Complex on Monday evening for the 10-8 victory.

Leading 6-3 at halftime, the Mustangs broke a slow scoring third quarter and increased their lead to five in the fourth with only 2:12 showing on the clock.

The Titans, now down 10-5, continued to push offensively, senior Jack Freeman netted a couple big goals to give his team a chance.

Despite pulling within two, Legend couldn't claw it's way back, Ralston Valley claims the 10-8 win and advanced their overall record to 4-1 early in the season.