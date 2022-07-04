Ralston Valley's Gianna Kirking wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Kirking dominated the Arvada City Championships to earn the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

ARVADA, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain has a new home. Ralston Valley senior Gianna Kirking brought home the 21st Swag Chain in history. The Mustangs senior is coming off an incredible weekend, winning the 100m, 200m, and 400m races in the Arvada City Championships.

She set a new personal record in the 200, running it in 26.12 seconds.

Scotty Gange surprised her in class Thursday morning to surprise her with the Swag Chain award as the 9NEWS Colorado high school athlete of the week.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next!

