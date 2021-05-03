Rampart wins 5A girls volleyball championship for first-ever title

The Rams defeated Grandview to win the Class 5A girls volleyball state championship on Thursday night.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rampart Rams are finally girls volleyball state champions.

Rampart captured its first-ever state title with a 3-1 victory (25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23) over Grandview on Thursday night at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

After suffering an early-season defeat, Rampart strung together a 12-match winning streak that concluded by winning the 5A state crown.

The Rams, who were the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket, defeated No. 7 Legend and No. 3 Ralston Valley to advance to the title match. They posted a 13-1 overall record this season.

Grandview was trying to win its sixth title in program history and first since 2014. The Wolves fell one match short, finishing 13-5 overall in 2021.

