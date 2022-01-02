Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian play to tie in battle of hockey powerhouses

The Raiders and Eagles walked away even 1-1 after overtime on Tuesday night.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo — Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian are among the standard for powerhouse programs in Class 5A hockey.

So when the two met for a battle on Tuesday night, it was fitting that they walked away from the South Suburban Sports Complex in a 1-1 tie, even after overtime.

It was a heavyweight fight in which both teams relied on stellar goaltending and second-period goals to yield the outcome.

After a scoreless opening period, Carder Lutz fired one into the back of the net for the Raiders just nine second into the second period off of a faceoff draw that directed toward him.

The Eagles would respond late in the second period when Noah Fekete put past the equalizer on a shorthanded goal.

Regis Jesuit, which is ranked No. 2 in 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, moves to 13-1-2 overall this season after back-to-back ties. The Raiders had the same result against No. 6 Fort Collins on Saturday.

No. 4 Valor Christian goes to 11-3-1 overall.

