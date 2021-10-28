Regis Jesuit field hockey returning to state finals after 3-0 win over Arapahoe

The Raiders scored just 42 seconds into the game and never looked back.

DENVER — The Regis Jesuit field hockey team won a state championship just six months ago.

They're one win away from doing it again.

The No. 1 Raiders knocked off No. 5 Arapahoe 3-0 on Thursday night at All-City Stadium, punching their ticket to the state title game on Monday night against the winner of the Kent Denver / Colorado Academy game.

Regis got things going early, scoring just 42 seconds into the game when senior Katie Loftus found the back of the cage. They'd strike again right before halftime when senior Ellie Johnson used a slick backhand move to beat the Arapahoe goalie.

Taking a 2-0 lead into the second half, senior Paris Corporon added a tally late to put the icing on the cake in the 3-0 victory.

Regis will look to win back-to-back state titles after defeating Cherry Creek 2-1 in 2OT last April, a championship game delayed by months because of schedule shuffling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm excited, I'm ready for round two," Johnson told 9NEWS after the game. "I'm just going to say remember last year, let's do it again."

