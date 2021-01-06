x
High School

No. 4 Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse beats Legend 17-8

The Raiders jumped out to an early lead and despite a Titans comeback held on for the big win.

PARKER, Colo. — The No. 4 Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team defeated Legend 17-8 on Tuesday afternoon at EchoPark Stadium in Parker. 

The Raiders jumped out to a 4-1 lead before the Titans were able to even the score at four goals apiece. But a strong surge before halftime gave Regis a 9-4 lead at the break before they pulled away for the nine-goal victory. 

Regis improved to 6-1 on the season while Legend fell to 3-5. 

Next up for the Raiders is a showdown with No. 3 Cherry Creek next Monday while the Titans will look to bounce back against Valor Christian next Tuesday. 

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

