No. 4 Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse beats Legend 17-8

PARKER, Colo. — The No. 4 Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team defeated Legend 17-8 on Tuesday afternoon at EchoPark Stadium in Parker.
The Raiders jumped out to a 4-1 lead before the Titans were able to even the score at four goals apiece. But a strong surge before halftime gave Regis a 9-4 lead at the break before they pulled away for the nine-goal victory.
Regis improved to 6-1 on the season while Legend fell to 3-5.
Next up for the Raiders is a showdown with No. 3 Cherry Creek next Monday while the Titans will look to bounce back against Valor Christian next Tuesday.
