Regis Jesuit boys volleyball takes down top-ranked Douglas County for first win

The Raiders outlasted the Huskies in a five-set thriller on Wednesday night.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — There's not a bigger first win of the season than the way the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team did it Wednesday.

The Raiders accomplished what no other team has done before -- defeat Douglas County, the defending state champions who recorded an undefeated season last spring in the first sanctioned year of the sport.

Regis Jesuit outlasted Douglas County 3-2 in a five-set thriller (20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12) in the Huskies' home gym.

It was a top-10 matchup as the Raiders are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, and the Huskies reign No. 1.

Regis Jesuit (1-2 overall) will look to keep things rolling on Friday night when the Raiders host Rock Canyon at 6 p.m.

Douglas County (1-1) will try to respond to the Huskies' first-ever defeat when they travel to Highlands Ranch on Friday (6 p.m.)

