Regis Jesuit boys volleyball takes down top-ranked Douglas County for first win

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — There's not a bigger first win of the season than the way the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team did it Wednesday.
The Raiders accomplished what no other team has done before -- defeat Douglas County, the defending state champions who recorded an undefeated season last spring in the first sanctioned year of the sport.
Regis Jesuit outlasted Douglas County 3-2 in a five-set thriller (20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12) in the Huskies' home gym.
It was a top-10 matchup as the Raiders are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, and the Huskies reign No. 1.
Regis Jesuit (1-2 overall) will look to keep things rolling on Friday night when the Raiders host Rock Canyon at 6 p.m.
Douglas County (1-1) will try to respond to the Huskies' first-ever defeat when they travel to Highlands Ranch on Friday (6 p.m.)
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (3/22/22)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.