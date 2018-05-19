Five of the last five. That's how many years the Regis Jesuit Raiders have reached the 5A Boys Lacrosse State Championship at Mile High Stadium.

Of those five games the Raiders claimed their third state title after a commanding 10-4 win against the Kent Denver Sundevils Friday night.

Jumping to an early lead, everything was coming together for the Raiders after a 4-1 lead at half.

Kent Denver looked flat to start the second and the Raiders snagged any chance they could to get the ball to the net. Regis scored an unanswered four goals to make it 9-3 late in the fourth.

Both senior Anders Erickson and Jake Taylor tallied big goals for the Raiders, while senior goalie Matthew McCarthy and the defense got the job done at the other end.

Regis Jesuit claimed the 2018 Boys Lacrosse State Championship, their third team state championship this year (boys golf, ice hockey, boys lacrosse).

