The Regis Jesuit Raiders were on a six-game win streak entering their game against No. 1 Chaparral. That momentum proved vital in rallying the team to a 64-63 victory to defeat the Wolverines.

Trailing 27-23 at half, stellar play from the Raiders' Jamil Safieddine (22 points) and Matt Wheelock (18 points) kept the game within reach, while matching Wolverines' Bryce Matthews high-scoring night (23 points). 

However, although senior Payton Egloff only had three points on the night, he hit the most crucial crucial basket. Egloff hit a last second free throw for the go-ahead basket and the 64-63 win.

Check out photos from the upset below!

PHOTOS: Regis Jesuit upsets No. 1 Chaparral with free throw
